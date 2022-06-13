No day is ever the same for 35-year-old Shane Hartline of Lake Wales, actor, writer, comedian and now one of the latest Storm Troopers to don the costume as a guest star for the Disney television mini-series, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
“I wish I could go back to my ten-year-old self, playing with Star Wars toys, point to the Storm Trooper and say one day you’re going to be that guy. The hardest part is I had to keep it quiet for over a year!” he said.
Hartline, of Lake Wales, has also appeared in 2011 feature film “Rock of Ages,” a recurring role on ABC’s “Station 19,” in 2021-22, various roles on Jimmy Kimmel Live from 2014-2018, “the Disney Channel Series ‘Stuck in the Middle’” in 2018 and is a former professional wrestler.
A sketch comedy actor, his online sketches and videos have gone viral, gaining over 20 million likes on his “Tik Tok” and millions of Instagram views.
Hartline landed the Storm Trooper role after doing a “self-tape,” in April 2021 he said, meaning he had to tape the audition himself at home and submit it.
“At the time the audition was for a soldier in a project simply titled “Untitled Disney Project,” and I didn’t know for sure, but I prayed it was the new Obi-Wan Project I knew was in pre-production,” Hartline said.
“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it’s been a dream, like many, to be involved in the universe in any way ever since I started acting professionally,” he said.
“I worked hard on this audition, sent it out and didn’t hear back for weeks,” Hartline said.
Then on May 3, he got the phone call.
“I’ll never forget that date because it was the day before May the 4th, aka ‘Star Wars Day,’” he said.
“I booked Star Wars and it floored me. I literally fell on the floor and don’t mind saying, cried like a dang baby. I was going to be a freakin’ Storm Trooper working directly with Ewan McGregor, aka Obi Wan Kenobi,” Hartline said.
His parents, Candi and Alan Hartline, of Lake Wales, were likewise excited.
“We are galaxies proud of him,” Candi said. “As his parents, we knew from his love of acting and filming as a child he would do great things, but this is truly a dream come true for us and without a doubt, for him.”
A few weeks before their first shoot date in May 2021, Hartline was fitted with his costume.
“I’ll never forget trying on the Storm Trooper costume and a woman from the wardrobe department asking me, ‘You’re excited, aren’t you?’ and I replied, ‘Of course I am, this is a dream come true,’” he said.
“The suit is surreal and makes you feel pretty bada** wearing it,” he said.
It takes three people and fifteen minutes to help Hartline get into his costume.
“And I have a big old-nose which makes the mask a little snug, but I wouldn’t change any of it,” he said.
Like many actors, he has fought challenges along the way.
“The entertainment business is without a doubt a very tough business and there have been times that I’ve wanted to quit. Literally a few weeks before I found out I booked Star Wars was one of those moments,” he said.
“It’s a very hard business but when those thoughts creep in, they usually fade quickly because there’s nothing else I want to do in my life. It’s all I think about, it’s what makes me most happy,” he said.
Having wrestled with a neurological condition called Spasmodic Dysphonia since age 5, he said his journey as an actor has been a unique one.
“We all have speedbumps and challenges that we have to overcome to get as comfortable as we can be in our own skin, which is where we need to be as an actor,” he said.
In 2019, he created a short film about his condition entitled “Cookie,” viewed on YouTube.
“After that, it literally has felt like I’m slowly emptying a bag of rocks I’ve been carrying for years. And what I say to family, friends or anyone wanting to do acting or anything .. if I can do it, you can too,” he said.
“Anything you want and manifest can happen.”
Hartline is also soon to star in the family comedy, “Furry Fortune.”
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.