Event staff say new features and patron events look to make the 49th Annual CB&T Lake Wales Arts Festival the best one to date.
The arts festival, hosted by the Lake Wales Arts Council and presented by Citizens Bank & Trust, will kick off with the 9th Annual Art-B-Que on The Shores of Lake Wailes — 33 North Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales — on Feb. 28. The free-to-attend Lake Wales Arts Festival will continue on Feb. 29 and March 1.
Additions to the festival this year include the Oakley Transport Entertainment Village, with an enclosed, air-conditioned lounge and an open-air module with a sky deck overlooking Lake Wailes.
Patron perks will also increase with the addition of a Patrons Ice Cream Social and a Gourmet Hot Dog Lunch.
“I believe that adding the new Entertainment Village will allow our patrons to return throughout the entire festival,” said Andrew Allen, Executive Director for the Lake Wales Arts Council. “Historically, we have only offered patron experiences on Friday night and Saturday morning. With the addition of air-conditioned lounges, luxury furniture and special events, we hope that our patrons will visit us multiple times and in turn, buy more art.”
Tickets for the Art-B-Que and for VIP access are available at www.CentralFloridaTix.com
The Lake Wales Arts Council will host over 50 artists from around the country who will compete for $22,500 — with $17,000 of that in awards and the other $5,500 from the Purchase Prize Program.
Accomplished artists will be traveling from Canada, California, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona, across Florida and other states to display their fine art and compete for awards. Art mediums and price points will vary.
“Art enthusiasts on any budget can find something at the Lake Wales Arts Festival,” Allen said. “With such a diverse lineup of artists, we hope that everyone can find that one special piece that speaks to them.”
Dining options at the festival include food trucks The Rolling Gourmet, Chief's Chill Out Truck and Tallulah’s Table by the Sea.
For more information about the 49th Annual CB&T Lake Wales Arts Festival, visit the Lake Wales Arts Council website at www.lakewalesartscouncil.org.