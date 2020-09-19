DAVENPORT — A late rally for the Ridge Community Bolts fell short as the Lake Wales Highlanders, playing in their first game of the season, held on for a 36-28 victory Sept. 18.
Lake Wales (1-0) took an early 13-0 lead before the Bolts responded with a touchdown before halftime. Later on in the fourth quarter, the Highlanders led 36-20 before Ridge Community scored and was successful on a two-point conversion with under a minute.
The Bolts would recover the ensuing onside kick and get within striking distance of the endzone, but ultimately the drive stalled out and the Highlanders — who had their game scheduled for Sept. 11 cancelled — held on for the victory.
It was the second hard-fought victory for Ridge Community (0-2) in as many weeks, as the Bolts fell to Kathleen 42-40 on Sept. 11.