Staff for Polk County Public Schools recently navigated a chaotic stretch that led up to the “Take on Tallahassee” rally in support of public education on Jan. 13 in Tallahassee.
Roughly 1,500 PCPS teachers took the day off to attend the rally, dramatically exceeding previous estimates of 600 absences. The spike in anticipated absences, which took place within a week of the event, sent the district into a frenzy as staff looked for ways to make sure students would have adequate supervision.
Though the day of the rally itself came and went without any significant incidents, an email sent by Florida Department of Education General Counsel Matthew H. Mears to PCPS leadership — and then forwarded to every teacher in the district the evening of Friday, January 10 — became a matter of some controversy.
Mears was responding to PCPS Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd's inquiry about her plans to manage the mass absences. Mears’ response stated that the Polk County teachers were effectively going on strike by taking personal days en masse to attend the rally, suggesting that each teacher who attended could be fired and collectively fined.
“A public employee violating the strike provision may be terminated from their public position, subject to reemployment upon particular significant limitations,” Mears wrote. “As the Department of Education, we have highest obligation to ensure that Polk County educators are advised of the risks associated with participating in a coordinated effort to not report for duty.”
The forwarded message was not well received. Hundreds of social media comments written by people identifying themselves as Polk County teachers said they felt their jobs were threatened by the FDOE email.
Over that weekend, ahead of the rally, Byrd sought to clarify that she was not personally threatening the employment of Polk teachers.
After the rally, on Jan. 15, Byrd sent an email to all of the district’s teachers — a message that was also posted to the district’s Facebook page — within which she expressed some regrets about she handled the situation, particularly saying she wished she had communicated better when passing along the FDOE message.
“In hindsight, I could have explained my intentions,” Byrd wrote. “If I had it to do over again, I would make it clear why I had contacted the FDOE in the first place, why I was sharing the e-mail, and that no teacher would face firing or retaliation for taking (Jan. 13) off. …
“None of us are infallible. We can all look back and say, ‘I wish I had done this differently.’ This is one of those instances for me.”
