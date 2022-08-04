Lake Wales Police Department K9 officer “Max” was shot and killed Aug. 3 by a suspected felon who appeared to be hiding from police officers in a wooded area.
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Earnest Borders, allegedly dragged a woman out of her car before sunrise, and then “choked her, hit her head on the concrete, and then fired a gun multiple times outside her apartment.”
LWPD officers later located the suspect hiding in the woods. Max got shot in close proximity to the suspect, after which, officers opened fire, killing Borders.
“Borders refused to comply with repeated commands by the officers to show his hands, and then he shot and murdered K-9 Max,” LWPD Chief Christopher Velasquez said. “The officers defended themselves by returning fire at Borders, who was still armed with a stolen Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun.”
LWPD K-9 Officer Jared Joyner and his K-9 partner Max, a Belgian Malinois, had been paired together since 2015. Max was 7-years-old.
Velasquez requested the Polk County Sheriff’s Office conduct the shooting investigation, which is standard protocol.
The suspect spent about 12 years in prison on armed burglary, violation of parole and other charges between 1994 and 2000 and again between 2005 and 2009.