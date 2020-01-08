LAKE WALES – Lake Wales Little Theatre artists and volunteers say they have been preparing to open a musical never before performed in the state of Florida.
“Single Wide, The Musical” is based on the book “Single Wide” by George D. Nelson and music, lyrics and orchestrations by Jordan Kamalu. Rebel Belle Publishing produced and arranged the show.
The musical won the 2015 Blanche and Irving Laurie Musical Theater Award from the Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington D.C., recognizing it as an outstanding collegiate musical, according to https://www.jordankamalu.com.
The musical went on to be featured as a finalist at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, where it was praised as one of the top-10 Broadway shows of 2015, according to Kamulu's website.
“Be sure not to miss this great musical featuring our wonderful cast, some of whom are newcomers to the LWLT stage,” LWLT publicist Jeanette Hughes said. “And wait until you see the set!”
Directed by Winter Haven High School Drama and Cambridge Teacher Robert Fritz, the musical features veteran performers Holly Murren, Remy Murren, Natalie Murren, Timothy Anderson and Jensen Brushwood.
Making their LWLT stage debut are Ansley Beach as the main character, Katy, Madisen Rivera as Flossie and Ben Santos as Bodie.
The musical kicks off Friday, January 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $14 for those 18-and-under.
The actors will be performing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 26, with all Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at http://lwlt.org/ or at the LWLT box office every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the 42nd season at Lake Wales Little Theatre.
