The Polk County Sheriff’s office arrested and charged a Lakeland man with attempted first-degree murder on Wednesday after allegedly shooting a victim.
Pierre Drahorad, 22, of Gibson Oaks Drive in Lakeland, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a person over 65 years of age, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, improper use or display of a firearm, tampering with evidence and reckless driving.
The investigation began during the late evening hours of June 1, when the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female victim who reported that a man driving an orange Dodge Challenger had just shot one of her family members in the face, and was following her as she fled the scene with an elderly family member, a teen and a child in her car, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim reported that the driver of the orange car pointed a handgun with a laser at her while also trying to run her off the road. Deputies met the victim at a safe location, and sent out a BOLO (be on the lookout) description of the suspect vehicle. The victim who was shot was had a non-life-threatening wound to his face. The injury appeared as if he had been grazed by the projectile.
Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies spotted an orange Dodge Challenger that matched the vehicle description and conducted a traffic stop. They identified the driver as Drahorad. Drahorad admitted to owning a Glock 26 with a laser site, but denied shooting anyone with it or chasing after the other victims. He told deputies he gave the gun to a friend. Deputies responded to the friend's home and retrieved the firearm. Drahorad was positively identified by all of the victims. His vehicle was towed and the car and firearm are being processed at this time.
Drahorad told deputies that he pointed the laser from the gun at the male victim while the victim was standing in his own driveway because he believed the victim stole his dog. He denied pointing the firearm, or shooting it.
“This was an extremely dangerous situation that very well could have resulted in several deaths. Clearly this suspect has anger issues, and should not have access to firearms. We're glad the victims were able to get away from him and that our deputies were able to apprehend him so swiftly,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Drahorad remains in the Polk County Jail on no bond.