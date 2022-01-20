The city of Haines City has welcomed LaQuanda McCullough as human resources manager. McCullough arrived in Haines City this month with more than 15 years of experience in the human resources field. She has managed all facets of human resources and brings an expertise in risk management, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, strategic planning and labor relations.
McCullough recently served as minority women business officer for the city of Rochester, N.Y. While serving the city of 207,000 residents, McCullough helped increase the amount of city funding distributed to minority- and woman-owned businesses by more than 60 percent. She looks forward to reducing costs, driving growth and protecting the city of Haines City to the fullest extent. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of this community and to help make a difference,” McCullough said. “Haines City has tremendous leadership and I look forward to working with our dedicated staff to provide the highest quality of service for our residents.” McCullough’s career as a public servant dates back to 2013, when she worked at the Industry Residential Center, a New York state-run limited secure juvenile detention center overseen by the Office of Children and Family Services. There, she was a senior-level administrator, responsible for all human resources and finance operations. McCullough has written and/or revised several policies that have been adopted by the state of New York. In 2019, she was nominated to receive the Empire Star Public Service Award. A notary public, McCullough holds multiple degrees. She owns associate degrees in accounting and Liberal Arts, a bachelor’s degree in management and finance from St. John Fisher College and a master’s degree in management from Keuka College. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family, listening to music, reading and traveling.
“LaQuanda is experienced, accomplished, motivated and a proven leader in her field,” said City Manager Edward Walker Dean. “She knows what it takes to get the job done, has thrived at all of her previous stops and we know she’ll do the same for Haines City. Her résumé and track record speak for themselves.”