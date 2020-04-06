The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that, as of 11 a.m. April 6, there are 13,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The state continues to see a surge in cases in recent days, with an average of 1,126 new confirmed cases per day between April 1-5.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 236 as of that time, with 1,592 cases currently requiring hospitalization.
In Osceola County, there are now 239 confirmed cases. Of those, 60 are cases requiring hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Osceola caused by COVID-19.
Polk County now has 176 confirmed cases. There are currently 55 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization and there have been four deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Lake County currently has 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 25 of which has resulted in hospitalization and two of which have caused deaths.
Orange County – the densest of the four counties that border the Four Corners region — continues to have the highest volume of cases with 744. That includes 89 cases involving hospitalization and eight deaths attributed to COVID-19.