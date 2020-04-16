The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that, as of 11 a.m. April 16, there are 22,897 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
There have been 633 deaths in Florida attributed to the virus as of that time. Across the state there are 3,305 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Combined, the four counties that make up the Four Corners region — Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk — have 1,933 confirmed cases of the virus. That is an increase of 77 cases since the same time on April 15.
Further, the nine zip codes that most immediately compose the Four Corners area, have roughly 221 confirmed cases, with two zip codes having uncertain case totals, per the FDOH.
Zip code 34787, in southwest Orange, has the highest volume of cases with 45. Zip code 34714, in southeast Lake, has 36 confirmed cases.
Four other nearby zip codes — 33897, north of Interstate 4 in northeast Polk; 34747, northwest Osceola, including ChampionsGate and Celebration; 34758, the Poinciana area of west Osceola; and 34759, the area of unincorporated east Polk with Kissimmee mailing addresses — all have between 28 and 29 confirmed cases.
Of the counties, Orange County has the most confirmed cases as of this time with 1,089. There have been 19 deaths of Orange residents attributed to the virus.
Osceola County has 367 confirmed cases and five deaths as of this time.
Polk County now has 293 confirmed cases. There have been 10 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Lake County has 184 confirmed cases and there have been five deaths in Lake County caused by the virus.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.