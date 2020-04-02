Florida now has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following the addition of more than a thousand new cases on April 1. As of 11 a.m. April 2, the Florida Department of Health says there are 8,010 cases in Florida — 7,717 of which are Florida residents.
There have been 128 deaths attributed to the virus statewide as of that time and 1,058 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
The 1,059 new confirmed cases on April 1 represents the largest single day increase to this point.
Orange County now has 502 confirmed cases. There have been five deaths and 72 hospitalizations.
Osceola County has 153 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, with two fatalities and 46 hospitalizations.
For its part, Polk County is now up to 92 cases, including two deaths and 38 hospitalizations.
Of those 92 cases, 27 involve residents with Davenport addresses in northeast Polk.
Lake County has 76 confirmed cases, with two deaths and 13 hospitalizations.