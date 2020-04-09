The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that, as of 11 a.m. April 9, there are 16,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 354 as of this time, an increase of 45 deaths since 11 a.m. April 8. Across the state there are 2,149 cases that at some point required hospitalization.
Of the four counties that meet to make up the Four Corners region, Orange County has the most confirmed cases as of this time with 857.
There have been 11 deaths in Orange County attributed to the virus — representing one additional death since 11 a.m. April 8 — and 108 of the cases have required some degree of hospitalization. There are 35 cases in Orange attributed to residents with Winter Garden mailing addresses, which includes homes in the southwestern portion of the county nearest to Four Corners.
Osceola County has 295 confirmed cases, 79 of which have required hospitalization. There have been four deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Osceola — a number that has not increased since 11 a.m. April 8.
Polk County now has 212 confirmed cases. There are currently 71 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization. There have been six deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County — an addition of one death from April 8.
There are currently 42 confirmed cases attributed to residents with Davenport mailing addresses in Polk. There are also 18 cases attributed to unincorporated parts of east Polk with Kissimmee mailing addresses.
Lake County has 139 confirmed cases, 33 of which have required at least some hospitalization. There have been two deaths in Lake County caused by the virus. Of Lake’s cases, 42 are currently attributed to residents with Clermont mailing addresses, which could include residents in the southeastern portion of the county near Four Corners.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.