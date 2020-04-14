The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 14, there are 21,367 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 524 as of that time. Across the state there are 2,909 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Combined, the four counties that make up the Four Corners region — Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk — have 1,819 confirmed cases of the virus.
Further, the nine zip codes that most immediately compose the Four Corners area, have roughly 215 confirmed cases, with two zip codes having uncertain case totals, per the FDOH.
Zip code 34787, in southwest Orange, has the highest volume of cases with 43. Zip code 34714, in southeast Lake, has 35 confirmed cases.
Four other nearby zip codes — 33897, north of Interstate 4 in northeast Polk; 34747, northwest Osceola, including ChampionsGate and Celebration; 34758, the Poinciana area of west Osceola; and 34759, the area of unincorporated east Polk with Kissimmee mailing addresses — all have between 27 and 29 confirmed cases.
Of the counties, Orange County has the most confirmed cases as of this time with 1,033. There have been 13 deaths of Orange residents attributed to the virus.
Osceola County has 343 confirmed cases and five deaths as of this time.
Polk County now has 277 confirmed cases. There have been 10 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Lake County has 166 confirmed cases and there have been four deaths in Lake County caused by the virus.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.