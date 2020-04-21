The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 21, there are 27,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
There have been 839 deaths in Florida attributed to the virus as of that time. Across the state there are 4,063 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on April 20, there were 775 new confirmed cases statewide. Over the past seven days (April 14 through April 20) there has been an average of 874 new cases per day. During that time, there was an average of 11,793 test results reported to the Florida Department of Health each day.
In the seven days before (April 7 through April 13), there was an average of 1,015 new cases per day. During that time, there was an average of 11,109 test results reported each day.
Combined, the four counties that make up the Four Corners region — Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk — have 2,202 confirmed cases of the virus.
Further, the nine zip codes that most immediately compose the Four Corners area, have roughly 240 confirmed cases, with two zip codes having uncertain case totals, per the FDOH.
Zip code 34787, in southwest Orange, has the highest volume of cases with 48. Zip code 34714, in southeast Lake, has 40 confirmed cases.
Four other nearby zip codes — 33897, north of Interstate 4 in northeast Polk; 34747, northwest Osceola, including ChampionsGate and Celebration; 34758, the Poinciana area of west Osceola; and 34759, the area of unincorporated east Polk with Kissimmee mailing addresses — all have between 29 and 32 confirmed cases.
Of the counties, Orange County has the most confirmed cases as of this time with 1,222. There have been 27 deaths of Orange residents attributed to the virus.
Osceola County has 416 confirmed cases and five deaths as of this time.
Polk County now has 351 confirmed cases. There have been 14 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Lake County has 213 confirmed cases and there have been seven deaths in Lake County caused by the virus.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.