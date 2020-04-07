The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 7, there are 14,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The state continues to see a surge in cases in recent days, with an average of 1,138 new confirmed cases per day between April 1-6.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 283 as of this time, with 1,777 cases currently requiring hospitalization.
Of the four counties that meet to make up the Four Corners region, Orange County has the most confirmed cases as of this time with 763. There have been nine deaths in Orange County attributed to the virus and 93 of the cases require hospitalization. There are 25 cases in Orange attributed to residents with Winter Garden mailing addresses, which includes homes in the southwestern portion of the county nearest to Four Corners.
Osceola County has 254 confirmed cases, 68 of which require hospitalization. There have been four deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Osceola.
Polk County now has 197 confirmed cases. There are currently 62 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization and there have been five deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County. There are currently 40 confirmed cases attributed to residents with Davenport mailing addresses.
Lake County has 116 confirmed cases, 27 of which require hospitalization. There have been two deaths in Lake County caused by the virus. Of Lake’s cases, 35 are currently attributed to residents with Clermont mailing addresses, which could include residents in the southeastern portion of the county near Four Corners.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.