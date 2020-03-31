The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to ascend and the number of cases in Polk, Osceola, Lake and Orange have experienced increases of their own.
According to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health, as of 11:30 a.m. March 31, Florida had 6,338 confirmed cases. Orange had 363 cases, Oseola had 107 cases, Polk had 73 and Lake had 59.
The statewide total represents an increase of 634 cases overnight, up from 5,704 at 6 p.m. March 30.
Polk County also had its first death related to coronavirus verified March 31.
“On March 28th, a 60-year-old Polk resident diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away. This is the first COVID-19 death in Polk County,” stated Nicole Riley, the public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. “We express our sincere condolences to the person's family and will continue to work with the Department of Health (DOH) and our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
There had been 77 deaths in Florida as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 772 cases have resulted in hospitalization. Orange County has had four deaths and Osceola County has had one death due to the virus. Lake has yet to have a coronavirus-related fatality.
Combined, the four counties have had 120 cases lead to hospitalizations.
Around Florida, the areas with the most cases include Dade County (1,894 cases), Broward County (1,181 cases), Orange and Hillsborough County (282).