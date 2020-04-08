The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 8, there are 15,456 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 309 as of this time, an increase of 26 deaths since 11 a.m. April 7. There are 1,956 cases currently requiring hospitalization across the state.
Of the four counties that meet to make up the Four Corners region, Orange County has the most confirmed cases as of this time with 803.
There have been 10 deaths in Orange County attributed to the virus — representing one additional death since 11 a.m. April 7 — and 96 of the cases require hospitalization. There are 26 cases in Orange attributed to residents with Winter Garden mailing addresses, which includes homes in the southwestern portion of the county nearest to Four Corners.
Osceola County has 272 confirmed cases, 73 of which require hospitalization. There have been four deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Osceola — a number that has not increased since 11 a.m. April 7.
Polk County now has 206 confirmed cases. There are currently 68 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization. There have been five deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County — a number that remained unchanged from April 7.
There are currently 41 confirmed cases attributed to residents with Davenport mailing addresses in Polk. There are also 18 cases attributed to unincorporated parts of east Polk with Kissimmee mailing addresses.
Lake County has 136 confirmed cases, 31 of which require hospitalization. There have been two deaths in Lake County caused by the virus. Of Lake’s cases, 37 are currently attributed to residents with Clermont mailing addresses, which could include residents in the southeastern portion of the county near Four Corners.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.