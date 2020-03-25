The volume of positive coronavirus cases in Florida continues to tick up and the number of respective cases in all four counties making up the Four Corners region — Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk — is in double-digits.
According to the Florida Department of Health, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, Florida has 1,682 total coronavirus cases — up from 1,171 on Monday morning and 563 on Friday night, March 20.
As of this time, there are 144 confirmed cases in the Four Corners counties.
The numbers are expected to continue to go up in the coming days and weeks, and experts suggest they are not reflective yet of how much the virus has spread.
Orange County has 77 total cases, including 69 involving residents. Cases in Orange County have resulted in 19 hospitalizations and two deaths. The average age of those with the virus in Orange County is 49 and men account for 42 of the confirmed cases.
In Osceola County, there are 35 total cases, including 32 involving Osceola County residents. The average age of those with the virus in Osceola is 48 and men account for 20 of the confirmed cases. Nine individuals are hospitalized related to coronavirus in Osceola and there have been no deaths as of yet.
Lake County has 18 total cases, 17 of which involved Lake residents. Men account for 10 of the cases in Lake, with an average age of 57 for those who have contracted the virus. Five of the cases in Lake County have resulted in hospitalization and there have been no deaths reported.
Polk County has 14 confirmed cases, all of whom are residents of the county. The youngest person with the virus in Polk County is just 8 years old, and the average age of those who have contracted COVID-19 in Polk is 51. Eight of the 14 cases involve men and eight cases have resulted in hospitalization, with no deaths reported as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.