Editor’s note: This is the start of a five-part series on the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Polk Emerging Leaders.
Winter Haven Commissioner Brian Yates was recently presented with the 2021 Polk Emerging Leaders award from the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce. He is one of five recipients from Polk County.
“It’s an honor to even be nominated and recognized for my hard work and giving back to the community,” said Yates, a senior vice president and director of small business lending at Citizens Bank and Trust.
Being a part of the Winter Haven community is something Yates doesn’t take lightly. He was elected to serve as Commissioner for Seat 3 in 2019.
“As a commissioner, I have a great responsibility to the local government and the community,” he said. “The decisions made in Tallahassee or Washington, D.C. have an impact on the country. But as a local commissioner I have the ability to impact the community we serve.”
The Winter Haven native and seventh generation Floridian graduated from Winter Haven High School in 2000. He attended Polk State College and graduated from the Florida School of Banking through the University of Florida. In 2020, he led the Paycheck Protection Program division at the bank to try and help small businesses. They issued 1,115 loans for a total of more than $118 million across the county. Small businesses were able to keep their doors open because of the aide the bank provided and 22,000 people were able to keep their jobs.
Bonnie Parker, director of wealth management for the bank, said she has been pleased with how he has handled having to make some tough decisions.
“He uses calm temperament and a thoughtful approach to helping move our city forward during what has most likely been one of the most trying times in our history,” she said.
Yates, 39, says he likes working for Citizens Bank and Trust instead of a large banking institution. “We can have more impact on the community we serve and can adjust to the needs of our customers. We can control where we live by giving back,” he said.
Winter Haven Chamber President Katie Worthington Decker said Yates’ winning the award was well-deserved. "From what I have witnessed firsthand, Brian sees a problem, analyzes ways to solve the problem and collaborates to bring solutions to action. Even before he was an elected official, he wasn't just elevating things he felt were challenges in the community but discussing ways he felt they could be fixed."
Not only is Yates a city commissioner, but he is also heavily involved in other community organizations. He is a board member of the Community Redevelopment Agency and member and past president of the Rotary Club of Winter Haven. He also serves as the commission liaison to Main Street Winter Haven, the City Planning Commission, Polk Transportation Planning Organization, Ridge League of Cities and Ritz Theatre.
“Winter Haven is growing and has seen lots of changes in the last 40 years,” he explained. “I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Winter Haven has the best people in the world. Everyone is here to help out one another. It’s a great community.”