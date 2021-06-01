Polk Vision welcomed 45 program members to accomplished ranks of Leadership Polk Alumni on May 21, at the Balmoral Estates.
Leadership Polk Alumni has some of our community’s best thought leaders. They understand the value of collective impact and value the vital role leadership can play in bringing meaningful alignment across Polk County. As we have found extraordinary resilience to navigate a rather complex period in our history, we have come to experience that partnership move forward at the speed of TRUST. From growth, expansion, renovation, to future development, we’ve seen how beautiful collaborative relationships evolve into making Polk County a better place to live, work, flourish, and engage!
Polk Vision executive board member Stacy Butterfield awarded Dr. Joy Jackson the distinguised Individual Spirit of Leadership Polk award and Steve Cochran honored Ann Claussen of Central Florida HealthCare with the Organizational Spirit of Leadership Polk award.
Incoming Leadership Polk Alumni Chair MJ Carnevale welcomed 45 program members of Leadership Polk Class XIV & XIII to accomplished ranks of Leadership Polk Alumni.
Congratulations to these two extraordinary Leadership Polk classes, who not overcame during the Covid Consternation as the only in-person leadership program last year, but your endurance to persevere has been inspirational as the next generation of leaders in our county and are fortunate to have them.
As the only countywide leadership development program in Polk County, Leadership Polk is comprised of individuals who have demonstrated a high level of civic engagement in their local community. Started in 2007, the program brings together accomplished leaders from across the county with the goal of developing a diverse network of resourceful, informed and proactive visionaries committed to building a more vibrant future for our county.
Leadership Polk Class XIV Members
Tonya Akwetey – Healthy Start Coalition, Yulonda Bell – Polk State College, Rick Bernard – CPS Investments, Alis Drumgo – City of Lakeland, Julie Fife – Pok County Board of County Commissioners, Brittany Hart- City of Winter Haven, Michelle Henne - Relevé Sports Medicine, Jee Kim – City of Auburndale, Vance Monroe - Polk County Sheriffs Office, Alice Nuttall – Lakeland Regional Health, Alex Price - Central Florida Development Council, Morica Reinsch - Able & Willing Small Engine Repair, Marybeth Soderstrom – Central Florida Regional Planning Council, Dr.Shandale Terrell - Polk County Public Schools, Valerie Tillmon - Citizens Bank & Trust, Jeremy Voss - Springer Construction, Michelle Yodonis - Polk County Clerk of Courts.
Leadership Polk Class XIII Members
Amee Bailey- city of Lake Alfred, David Black- Lake Wales Police Department, Justin Bolding- Rodda Construction, Anthony Camarillo- city of Lakeland/RP Funding Center, Cyndi Durham- Winter Haven Hospital-BayCare, Dr.Greg Edwards- Advent Health, Steven Elias- Pennoni, Beneshea Frazier- Central Florida Regional Planning Council, Matt Green- Lakeland Christian School, Terrell Griffin- City of Haines City, Carrie Griner- Central Florida Health Care, John Hill- Polk County Public Schools, Katrina Hill- CNP, Sherry Kelley- Citizens Bank & Trust, Travis Keyes- SouthState Bank, Ashley Link- Southern Homes, Andria McDonald- Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Mianne Nelson- Polk County Board of County Commissioners, Amanda Jo Nicholson- city of Winter Haven, Andy Oguntola- Polk State College, Derek Oxford- CPS Investment, Nick Plott- Tampa Electric, Andy Ray – City of Auburndale Police Department, Allen Reed- MADE, Breanna Smith- city of Fort Meade, Benjamin Stevenson- Lakeland Housing Authority, Stacy Walsh- YMCA of West Central Florida and Lindsay Zimmerman- Central Florida Development Council.