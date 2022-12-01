By Charles A. Baker III
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid led a Polk Vision presentation on Nov. 17 about some of the lessons learned from the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy.
Recently , a judge sentenced the gunman to life in prison as opposed to sentencing the gunman to the death penalty, which many sought.
“That haunts my soul,” Judd said. “If there is anyone who has walked the face of the earth that deserves the death penalty it was that evil man who shot and killed those beautiful children.”
As a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, Judd said it is important to learn why 34 people were shot in Parkland that day, 17 of which died.
“I take these children in my prayers and their families every day,” Judd said. “And every day I pray that I do not lose my resolve to make a difference so nobody else has to lose a child.”
Judd said he learned many mistakes were made that day and mistakes were made in the years preceding the tragedy.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office had 43 contacts with the gunman before the tragedy, for example. The gunman had proudly brought dead animals with decapitated heads to school, Judd said. He threatened to burn his own home down and reportedly killed his neighbors’ chickens.
Regardless of this behavior, nobody could force the gunman to get help. Nobody could stop the gunman from purchasing an assault rifle.
An Uber driver dropped the gunman off at the school at 2:19 p.m. in the afternoon. The gunman walked through an unlocked, unmanned gate carrying a rifle bag. Two school staff members, who knew the gunman was a problem student, watched the gunman walk on to the campus with a gun bag and did nothing.
“The attack came with such speed that one student was struck while still sitting in his chair,” Judd said. “In the first three seconds of (the gunman's) attack, he shot approximately seven people and killed five.”
Eight of the 17 people who died that day, died in one classroom.
Starting with the first shot fired, it took 35 seconds before somebody dialed 911. Around the same time, the school resource officer on campus at the time, called for help saying shots fired.
In that time, 23 people had been shot and nine were dead, Judd said.
About five school employees had direct contact with the shooter, none of which called for an active shooter “Code Red” lock down on the school radio. A sixth staff member called for a lock down roughly three minutes after the first shot was fired, Judd said.
The second-floor students heard what happened on the first floor and saw first floor students running up, panicking. The second-floor halls were empty in the surveillance video, teachers keeping students mostly locked in the classrooms.
The gunfire caused fire alarms at the school to go off. Students and staff on the third floor started rushing to get out of the building – as in a fire drill – instead of hiding behind locked doors.
The gunman wound up taking off his body armor, ditching his weapon, and leaving around 180 rounds of ammunition behind. He ran out of the school unarmed, mixing in with other students running from the school in the aftermath.
The gunman spent about six minutes inside the school actively shooting, Judd said.
The sheriff showed those present body camera footage showing an officer taking his time responding. The sheriff said it was frustrating to learn that others refused to do their duty that day.
Judd said Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida state legislature made responsible changes to law to help prevent tragedy in the future.
“The criminal justice system is the only system we have in the United States of America that can make people do things against their will after due process,” Judd said.
Last year, 42 risk protection orders were signed by judges, forcing Polk County Public Schools students to get help.
There are now armed staff in every county school.
“When you bring your children to school in the mornings they become my children,” Judd said. “We are going to do everything we can to keep them safe and it is such a blessing to have a school board that voted for these rules.”
Judd said the school safety basics are covered but there is more to do. He added that he and other Polk County leaders will lead the way for others in the state to follow.
Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid spoke next, saying random weapons searches began at high schools. Six handguns were taken and secured from students last year.
“Do not come on campus and threaten somebody else... we find out who you are,” Heid said.
In the coming weeks, a parent resource page will be added to the school website, Heid said.
Cameras are being installed in schools which can help staff tell if a student is carrying a weapon, along with tinted bulletproof glass.
“This is all military stuff that is now becoming available to school systems,” Heid said. “We are looking at those things.”