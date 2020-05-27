WINTER HAVEN – Rex Jackson, the general manager at Legoland Florida Resort, met with Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other leaders within the state’s tourism industry at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando on Wednesday, March 20.
It was one of two important meetings that day — the other meeting being a Winter Haven City Commission agenda review meeting, during which time Jackson asked city commissioners to endorse plans to reopen Legoland Florida Resort at 50 percent capacity and with social distancing policies in place.
Most of the park’s employees have been on furlough for the past 80 days or so and will be invited to come back to work, where as many as 6,000 visitors per day are expected to return to the Winter Haven area community as soon as June 1.
“We’re ready to play, and we look forward to reopening LEGOLAND Florida Resort as a safe and memorable place for families to play again,” Jackson said in a prepared statement.
Jackson told city officials that park staff have set up several protocols for guests as they enter the park during the ongoing pandemic. Any member of a family wishing to enter must not have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees, for instance, and members of such a party will not be admitted, either.
Social distancing will be in place even on rides. Hand sanitizer stations have been set up all around the park and employees will be issued protective wear. Even parking will be handled with social distancing, with extra spaces in between cars so visitors have limited contact when first arriving.
Guests ages 3 years and older will be “highly recommended” — but not forced — to wear masks, Jackson said. Complimentary masks will be provided for guests.
Winter Haven Commissioners were expected to endorse the plan during a city commission meeting held May 26, after press time. Mayor Brad Dantzler has already expressed support for the reopening.
For more information on the precautions Legoland Florida Resort is taking to enable a safe and successful reopening, visit https://www.legoland.com/florida/.