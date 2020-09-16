FOUR CORNERS – Lightning knocked a sewage lift station offline for around three hours Sept. 7, causing around 3,625 gallons of raw sewage to leak from a manhole near 200 Westview Drive and into a dry retention pond.
The affected area was treated with lime for disinfection, the roadway was washed down and the manhole was cleaned out according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Staff was unable to recover any of the discharge, according to the FDEP report.
The spill did not enter any surface water bodies and did not pose a potential risk to public health.