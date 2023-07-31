The red flashing lights of a fire truck and the bright lights of several hap-hazardly parked police cars with a bandaged child sitting on the side of the West Market St. curb behind the Davenport Police Station appears serious. Officers in neon-green safety vests are nearby.
Davenport police officers Lauren Shpigler and Stephanie Bispo were having an intense-looking conversation with a little girl who had white bandage wrapped around her head.
Close to her is a personal car, stopped partially up on a curb where it doesn’t belong. Its driver-side door is hanging open.
Just a few yards away are men with cameras and lights who are surrounding the little girl and the officers. One holds a fuzzy large microphone on a large pole.
Behind them hover three women who are huddled together, speaking quietly. Nearby is a woman with long, blonde hair.
The woman with long, blonde hair is Karina Michel Feld, owner and executive producer of Tallulah Films. Feld and award-winning director Preston Walden peer into his camera and watch the film that was just recorded.
It’s the last day of shooting the film “Dimming Lights.” The movie is about an estranged mother who has Alzheimer’s Disease and how it affects her family – in particular three sisters- during Christmas. The Davenport scene is a pivotal point in the movie. The majority of the film is set around Tampa.
The movie has been in the works for roughly seven years under Walden, who is a producer and screen writer for his business Domain Pictures.
Preston is the writer and director of Dimming Lights, but its content is much deeper and emotional to him. His grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.
“They have to deal with this as they go through life,” he said of the film. “Not only are they having to face the here and now, but they must face the past as well. It’s about forgiveness and family.”
The film has two local ties to it.
Walden and Feld have been friends for years. Eleven years ago, Feld and her family moved from Miami to Davenport for its small-town feel, but Feld hopes her adopted hometown will translate into a big-time film.
She hopes that small-town quaint feel and charming aura coupled with a somewhat universal message of coping with debilitating health conditions will launch “Dimming Lights” into huge success.
“It’s a story a lot of people can relate to,” she said. “Preston has been wanting to do this for a long time.”
Feld is the consulting producer on the movie. She’s also a mother, model and actress who writes for Rolling Stone. She hosts the Coffee with Karina – Entertainment Unfiltered podcast. This year she has been hosting the “Real Talk on the Ridge” podcast with the Northeast Chamber of Commerce, which is broadcast on Spotify.
Feld also lent a motherly touch to the three young, aspiring actresses on the film, Deanna Cohen, 12 of Davenport; Callie Herren, 12 of Orlando, and Madeline Munson, 8, of Dunedin.
“They were fantastic,” said Feld of the child-actresses.
Cohen, 12, has dreams of an acting career. Cohen plays one of the three sisters as they flash back from their adult lives in the movie.
Cohen is home-schooled with a young career for the dramatic. She travels to Winter Garden to train with acting coach Sarah Lee Dobbs. She also attends Marshall Ellis Dance School in Orlando. In addition, Cohen has been involved in plays at the Winter Haven Theatre such as The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins Jr.
In Dimming Lights Cohen has a few scenes and some lines, “but not a ton,” she said.
Performing the same scenes many times feels out of place for an actress who has mostly acted on stage.
“It’s very different,” said Cohen of the film. “There’s not a lot of people watching you and you’re doing it over and over again.”
In all she was “on set” for three days – one in Davenport.
“Really I’ve learned how it works,” she said of the movie-making process.
It’s a point she can put on her resume for the future.
“I want to be an actress and be on Broadway,” she said.
She’s loved dancing since age 2. She’s seen Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and Dear Evan Hanson in New York. At age five she was Cinderella - her first show. Her favorite actress is Idina Menzel.
“She’s amazing,” Cohen said.
Her mother, Edna, was in the technical part of theatre.
“I do have a love of the theatre,” she said. “I’m sure I passed it on. This is fascinating. They do the same scene from so many different angles.”
Walden, who attended the University of South Florida, was just as pleased with the ability of the young ladies, and the cooperation of the City of Davenport.
“Davenport was just so amazing, and we’d love to come back and shoot around here again,” he said.
Walden hopes a premiere will take place in downtown Tampa.
The full-length feature film is expected to be out in November, which Walden points out, is Alzheimer’s’ Disease National Awareness Month and the start of the holidays.
According to Walden “Dimming Lights” will be streaming on Amazon.
“It’s up to the distribution company,” he said. “We will take it out to the American film markets.”
Regardless of its success, the subject matter resonates deeply to Walden.
“It’s not only dedication to my grandfather and everyone who is involved and sees this or any of their loved ones who see it…it’s to get the word out about this disease. And about forgiveness, and family letting go. We really feel that we have something really special here.”