Be kind to your mind. It’s one of the reasons three organizations have joined forces to host an event for teens.
The Davenport Historical Society has partnered with the Polk County Library Cooperative to hold a teen journaling event. The event will be held at Peter Rust Civic Center, 5 South Allapaha Ave. Davenport, FL on Friday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. It is free for ages 13-17.
A corner of the civic center is a Depositary Library where a mini library is set up. There are books available for citizens of all ages in Northeast Polk County to select and read. The PCLC has different programs for children and youth throughout the year, especially during the summer. One such program being a story time program. They hope to expand on what they can offer.
An additional partner to DHS is the CrossRoads Stitchers, a sewing group that regularly meets at PRCC every month. The group sews wheelchair quilts for veterans for Flight of Honor veterans and annually visit Washington, D.C. They also sew for charities. This year they made journals for children and teens.
This year Davenport Historical Society staff and members decided to combine the journals and the PCLC to sponsor a journaling event for teens. Michelle Bachmeier with Inner Act Alliance will present the program. The fabric-covered journals will be provided for those attending the event. There are many different journal designs available to choose from.
At the event teens will be asked to reflect on questions like who they are, what their interests are, and what they value most out of life.
Some of the program's highlights include learning about journaling basics, and how it can be used as a positive tool to express yourself, positive thinking, a down-day kit, and friendship bracelets. Light refreshments will be provided.
“Our hope is through this journaling program participating teens can learn positive mindful practices and coping skills to deal with everyday stress and to support their mental health. A big part of this program involves self-discovery and self-compassion. We want our youth to honor and acknowledge their true, authentic selves.” says Jennifer Kovac, the outreach specialist at the PCLC. Kovac is very big on the event and its benefits as journaling promotes better mental health and allows people to document family histories.
For more information contact the Polk County Library Cooperative at 863-519-7958.