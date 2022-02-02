Several Polk County leaders were honored during the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Ceremony on Jan. 27.
Retired principal and Davenport resident Sharon Knowles and others were inducted into the chamber Hall of Fame for her 49 years of employment with Polk County Public Schools.
“I'm so honored that this was given to me today,” Knowles said. “It has given me such joy and happiness.”
Retired banker and Haines City resident Theron Stangry is now on the Citizens Bank and Trust board.
“I really want to thank you for this honor,” Stangry said. “Every one of you in this room is a friend who I hope I have helped along the way.”
Peter and Harriet Rust were also inducted into the chamber Hall of Fame. The Davenport couple volunteered with Davenport Methodist Church, the city of Davenport, Habitat for Humanity, Ridge League of Cities, Polk Arts Alliance and other organizations. Mrs. Rust continues to volunteer with the Davenport Historical Society and teach her grandchildren to volunteer in other capacities.
“Thank you so much for this honor,” Harriet said on behalf of her late husband. “As Pete would say if he were here, it takes a village to do the things we did. It (the plaque she received) doesn't just belong to us. It belongs to everybody.”
Former Haines City Mayor Joanna Wilkinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame, but could not attend the ceremony.
“Joanna was instrumental in several city projects including the development and construction of the Lake Eva Community Park and Lake Eva Event Center,” the program read. “She helped start the Cypress Nights / City Lights in which she donated her city commissioner's salary to purchase the Angels for the city of Haines City that now adorn light poles throughout the entire city during the holidays.
Realtor Tommy Addison earned the recognition of being named the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce 2021 Citizen of the Year.
“You should be informed and involved in the community,” Addison said. “There is no substitute for that. I will always be from Haines City, always be from northeast Polk County. I love it. The other thing I want to say is that God provides everything. He provides your health, your wealth and He provides certain skills for all of us. We really need to know how to take those and capitalize on them – not for ourselves – but for others. I am truly blessed. I love this place. I am certainly not deserving of this but I appreciate it.”
Murphy Auto Group CEO Michael Murphy (owner of Miracle Toyota in Haines City) accepted the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year Award.
“It's amazing what you can do if you believe in God as much as God believes in you,” Murphy said.
Fibrofit Wellness and Yoga staff earned the Small Business of the Year Award in part for helping area nurses remain healthy through the pandemic.
“We could not be more thankful for this opportunity,” staff said. “We hope to see you on your mat soon.”