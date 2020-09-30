POLK COUNTY – Among other things, on Friday Sept. 25 Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the collection of fines by local governments for those in violation of mask mandates.
The City of Winter Haven has enforced a $150 fine for not wearing a mask in certain indoor places since July 14. That emergency city ordinance was unanimously renewed for another 30 days on Sept. 15.
State of Florida Executive Order number 2020-244 put the state in Phase 3 of the pandemic response.
According to the order, local governments can still mandate certain indoor businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity, but only if said local government can “quantify the economic impact of each limitation or requirement on those restaurants; and explain why each limitation or requirement is necessary for public health.”
Health officials still strongly recommend residents to wear masks when you cannot guarantee social distancing, especially indoors.