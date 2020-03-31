Distance learning, which began for students around the state this week, will continue through the end of April for students in Polk, Osceola, Lake and Orange counties.
Over the weekend, social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were extended through April 30. That led to a recommendation from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that school districts extend campus closures — originally to be closed until April 15 — through to May 1.
On March 30 and March 31, all four school districts in the Four Corners region — Polk County Public Schools, School District of Osceola County, Lake County Schools and Orange County Public School — announced they would be following the recommendation.
“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains — students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida,” Corcoran said in a prepared statement. “It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom.”
Per an FLDOE release, additional guidance for districts will be released in the following days.