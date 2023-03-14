After swimming around decoys for months, racing in a straight line should have been easy for Shirley Carnahan, Tim Gretsinger and Dorothy Durkin of Outdoor Resorts Orlando.
The trio had been practicing in their community pool whenever they could. However, that meant working around aerobics classes, other lap swimmers, sun bathers and “floaters.”
“We can’t see to touch the wall,” said Gretsinger with a laugh.
Plus, they had no racing blocks to practice on.
Yet the trio, at the urging and coaching of unofficial captain Durkin, managed to earn eight medals, (four gold) in the Polk Senior Games.
“It was a real experience,” said Gretsinger, 70, who competed with his friends on March 1 at the Lakeland Family YMCA. “Just being there. I was actually pretty amazed with the whole thing.”
Gretsinger was doing laps in the pool when Durkin approached him about competing in the Polk Senior Games.
“They look at me like I’m crazy,” Durkin said.
“I’m a car guy,” said Gretsinger. “I’ve never been in any kind of athletics.”
Durkin pointed out how beautiful Gretsinger’s strokes were. He pondered her idea and then decided to go for it.
Now Gretsinger, who also walks five miles every day, has two bronze medals from the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.
Durkin, 64, whom Carnahan calls a “pusher”, uses swimming and the Senior Games as a platform of sorts. She is a diabetic who won a gold medal in the 100 butterfly, silver in the 100 breast stroke and bronze in the 50 backstroke.
“There are diabetics who can’t do it,” Durkin said. “I’m proving them all wrong. We exercise like crazy. That’s what keeps me going.”
She’s so into the Senior Games she wants to go to the National Senior Games in New York.
For Carnahan, 90, organized sports were not around for women when she was younger. She learned how to swim with the Girl Scouts.
Later, around her ‘40s, she and her family got into boating in Pennsylvania along the Allegheny River. Carnahan often swam in the river as well, with a boat following her.
“I still swim in it when it’s not too cold,” she said. She also started running 5K races in her ‘70s.
Carnahan claimed three gold medals in her age group in the “I didn’t know I was so competitive,” Carnahan said.
“She is my hero,” said Durkin of Carnahan.
Durkin, the diabetic girl who needed a note to get out of gym class, continues to push others.
Her next goal is to form both a swim team and a walking club at ORO.