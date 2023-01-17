Headline: Local tattoo studio celebrates 100 years of Disney Company
In celebration of the 100th birthday of the Walt Disney Company, Fallen Heroes Tattoo &
Piercing in Kissimmee is running a month-long “100 Years of Wonder” special promotion featuring original Disney-inspired designs and special pricing.
“It’s stuff that we enjoy doing and we just discounted the price so that people can take part in the celebration,” said owner David “DB” Brown. “People are still true to that mouse.”
The response has been so positive that Brown and his wife, Brenda, have decided to extend the promotion into the beginning of February and to offer the promotion at their Colorado-based location as well.
“We were originally only doing it in this studio,” said Brown while adding that he has received requests from customers in Colorado to schedule Disney tattoos during his visits to the Centennial State. “We’ve had people make the trip to say they’ve been tattooed in both spots.”
Brown makes frequent trips between the two thriving locations. Located just minutes down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort, the promotion has quickly become a customer favorite.
“We’ve done over 100 so far and it just started 14 days ago,” Brown said. “A large percentage of Disney tattoos tie into people’s families. The response has been amazing.”
This isn’t the first Disney-inspired promotion for the studio. “So back up to last year when it was Walt Disney World’s 50th birthday,” said Brown. “This weird alignment took place. I said, ‘Why don’t we do some Disney flash and it will be awesome?’.”
On the same day that we announced our Disney flash, Disney announced that they had relaxed their tattoo restrictions for cast members. This thing hits and we show up to work and the line was all the way around the shopping center.”
The promotion response was overwhelming. “We were originally planning to do three days, but we ended up extending that to 10 days,” said Brenda Brown of the promotional $50 Disney tattoos celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th birthday.
The current promotion features tattoos at a variety of price points, sizing and color options. “That was insane,” said Brown of the 50th promotion. “It was fun, but it was a lot of work.”
As the “100 Years of Wonder” promotion continues into February, a new campaign will be starting as well. “I think we are going to launch our “Local Love” campaign for Valentine’s Day and try to get more local people to brave the Disney traffic,” Brown said.
In addition to the two tattoo studios, the Browns also operate Redemption Ink, a 501c3 non-profit providing scar and tattoo removal services to victims of gangs and human trafficking.
Brown said that many of the people that he meets through Redemption Ink request Disney- related coverups. He detailed the story of a young woman in her early twenties who had been a victim of human trafficking beginning at age 14 that requested a tattoo of Peter Pan.
“She told me that she doesn’t ever want to grow up because that portion of her life was stolen from her,” said Brown. “You want to be a part of something like that.”
The Browns also do annual fundraisers to raise money for the fight against cancer.
“I lost my mother to ovarian cancer,” Brown said. “We do a Tattoo-A-Thon. Florida is in August and Colorado is in September. It’s a day of tattoos and all proceeds go to charity. This year it will likely be August 12.”
Giving back is nothing new for the Browns.
“We did adoption and foster care,” said the couple, who are now raising their two-year-old granddaughter, Renee Claire, as well. “We had two biological children and then we adopted six.”
Both lit up and smiled broadly when talking about Renee. “My granddaughter is the apple of my eyeball,” Brown said. “She has changed our planet 180 degrees. She is absolutely magic.”
Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing is located at 5887 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee and is closed on Mondays.
They take the “Heroes” part of their name very seriously. “I was military,” said Brown. “But further than that, when we were kids, I wanted to be a firefighter or a soldier or a cop, something solid that’s a pillar of our community.” He still carries that respect. “We do a percentage discount for them all day, every day,” Brown said.
The discount applies to teachers, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers and both active and retired military.
The studio has 14 tattoo stations and one piercing station. One of the studio’s artists, Tiara Gordon, has been featured on Grudge Match and season 11 of Ink Masters.