DAVENPORT — The idea came to Lyndsay Gendreau one night while she was lying in bed, unable to sleep.
It may sound cliché, but in this instance it’s true.
“I was randomly thinking about stuff and kinda got a visual of all the changes my son, Conner, was going through because of the coronavirus,” Gendreau said. “He’s only 2, so I thought a book about it would provide visuals to help him understand.”
Voila´.
Gendreau wrote “C is for Coronavirus,” a self-published book that explains the disease and all the changes around us because of it. She uses simple words that make it easy for children to understand.
Some changes in Conner’s world are that his parents can no longer walk him into, or pick him up from, his second-year pre-kindergarten classroom; the entire family must wear masks; and he can’t play with classmates like before.
Since she’d never written a book, Gendreau — a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Hill Elementary School in Haines City — started researching.
“Most of my ‘how-to’ info came from YouTube videos,” she said.
She took what she learned online and combined it with some ideas of her own.
“I knew that I wanted it to be visually appealing to children. I wanted more kid-friendly and cartoonish-like drawings. I didn’t want it to look serious,” Gendreau said.
For about four weeks, she worked toward getting the book written, illustrated and ready for publishing. Online, she found a freelance artist that worked with her on the illustrations.
“He took my ideas and ran with them,” she said.
The cover of the book reads, “Connor is a 3-year-old little boy who lives in Florida, the sunshine state! In 2020, there is a pandemic going on and it's called Coronavirus. The specific name of the virus causing the pandemic is called COVID-19.”
Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing and Barnes and Noble published and printed it, respectively. So far, she’s sold about 300 copies of the softcover book. Most of the sales have been online, but one Barnes and Noble location in Brandon has actual copies.
“They emailed me and said they couldn’t keep it in stock. It keeps selling out,” she said.
Her students were also excited when she brought in the book to read to them. Other teachers in the Polk County Public Schools system have also shared the book with their classes.
A Plattsburg, New York native, Gendreau is contemplating writing another book if there’s another topic affecting her son.
“I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback on the book,” Gendreau said. “I hope it’s helped other children understand things.”
Still, her most important reader will always be Conner.
“He will get the book and pretend he is reading it to my parents on Facetime,” Gendreau said. “When he hears the words coronavirus he says, ‘Mommy’s book.’”
To purchase the book, visit Amazon or Barnes and Noble’s websites.