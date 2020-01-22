CELEBRATION – When he was in third grade, Kevin Swamy attended the ceremony for his principal’s son, who had earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
That day, he announced to his parents he wanted to do the same thing.
Now, nine years later, he has accomplished the arduous goal he made back then and can count Eagle Scout among his achievements.
Swamy, a senior International Baccalaureate student at Celebration High School, was part of The Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony of Boy Scouts, Troop 528, held Jan. 11.
In attendance were his family, friends, other Scouts and local leaders including H.L. “Rob” Robinson, Mayor of Davenport; Jose Alvarez, Mayor of Kissimmee; and representatives from Congressman Darren Soto and Senator Rick Scott’s offices.
But, perhaps just as important, were two ladies in attendance, each of whom had made a huge impact on the teen’s life.
Kathleen Sciortino, the now-retired principal who introduced him to scouting and Eagle Scout rank all those years ago at P.S. 115 in Queens, New York, flew in for the ceremony. And then there was Bertha Jo Clay Green, the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout Project and a retired teacher, who was also in attendance.
The Eagle Scout rank is a performance-based achievement that only about six percent of all eligible Boy Scouts have earned. Created in 1912, it is a life-long achievement respected by colleges, businesses, the military and community service leaders and is recognized around the world.
For Swamy, 17, becoming an Eagle Scout was never a matter of “if,” but “when.”
The “when” was achieved after he completed the badge service project for Green. The mobility ramp he provided Green, an elementary school volunteer for more than 20 years and teacher for 30 years, would benefit the community in aiding her volunteerism.
“Aunt Jo,” as Green is known by many, impressed Swamy with that giving spirit. Now, every summer he travels to India to teach math, computer science and English to hearing-impaired students.
Swamy has received letters of acceptance from several Ivy League schools and he is still waiting to hear from his top choice – Harvard. But, he said he knows that no matter where he lands for college, he will be active with the Scouts in the next level: Venturing. Venturing provides members with high-adventure outdoor activities, real-world leadership experiences, increasing responsibility and a challenging personal development program, according to the Boy Scouts website.
“I definitely will find a Venturing group no matter where I end up for college,” he said.
For Swamy, there is no question as to what career he will end up in, either.
He plans for a career as a biomedical engineer with an end goal of inventing a machine that can perform operations.
“This machine will make doctors' lives easier,” he explained. “It will be able to perform perfect operations from appendectomies to open-heart surgeries.”
In the meantime, Swamy is still a high school student who is a member of the National Honor Society, the golf team and who plays the piano.
Swamy has believed in Scouting since he was first introduced to it as a third grader and, of course, that staunch loyalty remains.
“We live in a world that remains heavily indoors, very tech-driven,” he said. “Scouting, among other things, provides a linkage for people and the environment — it makes us more active.”