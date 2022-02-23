Feltrim Group owner Garrett Kenny is a well-known name in Polk County.
Kenny has developed more than $800 million in Polk property, particularly in Northeast Polk County.
However, if he looks in the rear-view mirror of his own automobile, he could spot the next big name in the area.
There he would see the eyes of his 16-year-old son, Aidan, in a Porsche, calculating a pass.
The younger Kenny is a steady and brilliant meteor hurtling through the racing arena. He hopes it leads him toward a professional career.
“It’s fun,” he said with an Irish accent, like his father, who hails from Dublin, Ireland. “I love it. It’s my drug.”
He’s expected to get a dose of adrenaline soon in Sebring, where he will compete in the Porsche Cayman GT4 Class of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, which is the 70th annual event.
Kenny is already in the Sebring record books. He participated on a four-driver team for 24 hours there last fall.
“It definitely added excitement,” Kenny said. “It made me feel better too - to know always we were the first to do it.”
Kenny, who lives in Windermere, is coming in hot after nearly blowing the tires off his Porsche last month.
He competed in two “unofficial” races on the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Track in Texas over the February 5th weekend in a Sports Car Club Series event.
Competing as part of the testing program with Porsche for competitors with the drive to win, Kenny did just that.
As the youngest driver in the 22-driver field in the GTX (Grand Touring X) class, Kenny won two qualifying races and then captured both of those races. In addition, he set a track record on Saturday and broke his own track record while capturing Sunday’s race. He finished the 20-turn, 3.4-mile track in 2:19.323, eclipsing the old record of 2:22.280.
“It couldn’t have gone better really,” he said.
Even more impressive, he treated the weekend as practice. He tested different set ups with the car, gaining him valuable race information for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
The event begins March 16 at the famed racetrack.
“I’m feeling quite a bit confident with this,” said Kenny after the Texas triumphs. “I’m definitely looking for the win. I don’t know much about the competition, but this championship for me is quite a big one.”
This is Kenny’s second year participating in the Porsche testing program under W2W (Will To Win) Racing. The program provides guidance, equipment and expertise to up-and-coming drivers.
Kenny’s training coach, Cameron Lawrence, has taken notice of the youngster.
“Aidan is doing excellent for his age,” said Lawrence, who raced professionally for 10 years and has been coaching for 6. “He did everything right at COTA.”
Kenny’s racing focus is at the forefront of his mind almost all the time.
Unlike his businessman father, Aidan would rather listen than talk about driving. The trait helps Kenny absorb racing information like hot tires melting on a track groove.
“We all have the same work ethic and are very driven to succeed,” said his mother, Angie. “Aidan is very mellow and calm in everything he does, even when he’s raced for more than two hours at a time.”
Lawrence agrees.
“He’s so young and composed,” he said. “He still has a lot to learn, but has great natural ability and skills.”
Kenny started competitively driving around age 13 and is all in - with weightlifting five days a week, listening to his testing program coaches, studying tracks on-line, training on his at-home simulator for hours at a time, keeping his stress level low and his personal life regimented. He is knowledgeable, patient and logical when he gets behind the vibrating wheel.
In fact, last year at Sebring International Speedway, a team owner asked Kenny about the famed track, knowing he had done his research.
"Racing is a priority,” he said. “I like weightlifting. It helps my body to build muscular endurance. Our longest races are 45 minutes. I do a lot of cardio to make sure my body is in shape for anything that’s thrown at me.”
Kenny found his passion in 2017, when he attended the US Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Not only did he soak up the racing, he spent hours at the Paddock Club on the racing simulators.
He spent so much time on them he took third on a simulator contest that weekend.
Kenny’s racing interest was further fueled when he met Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen, a Ferrari driver. Raikkonen signed a hat for Kenny.
“He’s definitely at the top of the grid,” Kenny said.
“I loved the whole weekend I was there. When we got home, we looked at go karts.”
Though he began racing around age 12, he was behind his peers in terms of seat time.
“It was different from most people,” he explained. “Starting was definitely a challenge. I started at an old age compared to everyone else. I had to catch up and try to get ahead.”
For three years, he competed in the Rok Cup USA series with Zanella Racing, along with the SuperKarts USA and the US Pro Kart national series, often driving against National 1 level go kart drivers.
He had to quickly turn and pick up the pace when he started driving a Porsche.
“It was very different,” he said. “It was a lot faster. The car is a lot bigger. The braking capability - with trail braking - where you have to put your foot down hard and trail off the brake. The technique to carry the car is different. I’m comfortable now with the car and definitely pushing the car to its limits.”
He drove the Porsche in three races last year with the W2W team including Sebring, where
Kenny made history on the famed track last fall. It was the first ever 24-hours of Sebring competition.
The four-driver team qualified seventh in challenging, rainy conditions on a 3.74-mile course with 17 turns, high-speed corners and long straights.
Kenny took the first seat on the four-person team and worked his way into first place in the opening hour of the event, running about 150 mph.
“Luckily for me I’m a good driver in the rain,” he said. “I just picked off each driver.”
“He’s logical and factual in his approach,” said his father, Garrett, whose office is located at the Balmoral Resort in Haines City.
The victory at Sebring, by more than three laps, gave the team enough points to win the WRL (World Racing League) Formula 1 championship.
Prepared as much mentally as physically, Kenny had raced the track virtually for hours and knew the tendencies of his fellow drivers.
“You have to know your competitors and their weaknesses,” he said. “So that you can use it to your advantage and make it your strength.”
He may already be in the Sebring record books, but Kenny wants another trophy in the 70th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts.
He’s racing in the Porsche Cayman GT4 class at Sebring.
“The goal is to be in the front of the field,” he said. “I am definitely one of the youngest at the track. It’s definitely a motivator. I’m doing this for myself, and I’m very determined in making sure that I perform. I’m definitely very lucky to be where I am and grateful to be where I am. Racing is something I like to embrace, and it separates me from everyone else.”