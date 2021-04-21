A quartet of high school weightlifters – three from Haines City and one representing Ridge Community – are returning to St. Cloud High School for the upcoming Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A boys state finals.
Haines City’s Ja’Darian Valentine, Nahshon Paul and Antonio Marcus as well Ridge Community’s Gregory Hendrix qualified for this Saturday’s (April 24) state championships. Valentine and Paul earned automatic spots in the finals by winning their respective weight classes at the Class 3A-Region 3 meet on April 9 in St. Cloud, while Marcus and Hendrix made the state field as at-large qualifiers.
The official weigh-in for the 3A finals is scheduled for Friday. Saturday’s competition will be split into two sessions, with the five lower weight classes starting at 9 a.m. and the remaining weight classifications beginning at 2 p.m.
Valentine’s 370-pound total at regionals – a 205-pound best in the bench press and 165 pounds in the clean and jerk – left him second on the composite list of Class 3A state qualifiers in the 119-pound class. Region 2 champion Nicholas Puleo of East River is the top lifter entering the state finals at 390 pounds.
Paul placed atop the 129-pound division at the 3A-3 meet where the first six totals were separated by only 25 pounds. A successful 215-pound bench press and a 195-pound lift in the clean and jerk gave Paul a 410 total at regionals, which tied for third on the composite list of state qualifiers.
Marcus (139-pound class) and Braden River’s Matt Manning both reached the 435 mark at regionals, as Marcus lifted 220 pounds in the bench press and 215 in the clean and jerk. Marcus and Manning trailed only 3A-3 champion Jacob Papantonakis (485 pounds) of Venice High.
In the 183-pound class, Hendrix finished second at regionals with a 555 total that included a 315-pound lift in the bench press. Hendrix ranked third on the composite qualifiers list behind a pair of regional champions (Boone’s Jordan McKinley and Braden River’s Isaiah Cress).
A total of 24 schools were represented at the 3A-3 meet, where fourth-place finishers Haines City and Braden River each totaled 19 points, and Ridge Community tied North Port and Osceola for 12th place with five points.