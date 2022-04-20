Smiles abounded inside the Haines City Commission Chambers on Thursday night as longtime resident Andre Horton was presented with a key to the city from Mayor Morris West.
“I want to thank the city officials and the people of Haines City,” said Horton. “I’m at a loss for words. I wasn’t expecting this.”
Horton has volunteered continuously with the Haines City Fire Department for 25 years.
“Somehow, some way, I just wanted to be a part of the fire department,” Horton said.
Born premature at only two pounds in 1976, Horton has had to overcome his disabilities from the start.
“I had a lot of challenges,” Horton said. “But I never stop. I thank God that I never give up.”
Beginning in 1997, Horton’s 25 continuous years makes him the senior presence at the fire house. The longest tenured Haines City Fire Department employee is nine years behind.
Horton’s involvement with the fire department actually began in 1993 when he was a 17-year-old student at Haines City High School.
He was instructed to volunteer somewhere, so he began washing the city’s fire trucks. He briefly moved away from Haines City after he graduated in 1995.
But by 1997, his smiling face was back at the fire station, where it has remained ever since.
“I’m happy to be a part of this city,” Horton said.
The Commission had a late addition to the pre-published agenda, adding agenda item 8e, resolution no. 22-1651.
The resolution, which was unanimously approved, will allow U.S. Congressman Darren Soto to seek additional funds for the city.
Soto will seek appropriation in community project funding for Haines City’s EEOC Center and two additional fire trucks.
The Commission also unanimously adopted resolution no. 22-1647, approving the issuance of bonds by the Public Finance Authority, a plan of finance for BTS Polk Scenic Support LLC, approving the issuance of bonds and the project, and providing for conflicts, severability and an effective date.
BTS Polk Scenic Support will use the proceeds to purchase a 17-acre parcel at the northeast corner of White Clay Pit Road and Polk Scenic Highway, to then be used to construct a 150,000 square foot school facility.
The bonds are of not to exceed $60 million in one or more issuances.
The Consent Agenda was unanimously approved with the exception of items 5g and 5h.
Item 5g, board appointment for the police pension board, was moved to the next commission meeting.
Item 5h, Holmes Funeral Directors payment arrangement requests, was moved later in the meeting so that it could be discussed separately allowing the other items to be voted on more efficiently.
The item was discussed at length, with Holmes Funeral Directors owner Claude E. Holmes, Jr. loudly addressing the commissioners, many times while out of order.
Holmes was eventually asked to leave the meeting.
Holmes Funeral Directors owe $9164.50 in past due water charges.
Holmes admitted that when city officials have previously disconnected his water service, he has manually turned it back on. When they turned it off again and put a lock on it, he cut the lock off, manually turned the water back on, and brought them a replacement lock.
The city had previously set up a 6-month payment plan with the business in July 2021 when the past due amount was $2122.14. That payment plan was defaulted on by Holmes, with the past due amount growing by more than an additional $7000.
The Commission adopted a new 6-month payment plan for Holmes requiring that the business pay $1526.78 each month to be applied to the charges in arrears plus the current monthly charges.
The payment plan provides that if Holmes neglects to remit either the arrears portion or the current portion, he will be considered in default and the water service will be disconnected with the entire balance then becoming due.
Commissioner Anne Huffman encouraged the Commission to work on a payment plan to help keep the local funeral home operational.
“This is an essential service,” Huffman said.
All other agenda items were unanimously approved.
City Clerk Erica Anderson’s evaluation was approved by the Commission, but a change to her compensation was delayed pending a study by Human Resources Manager LaQuanda McCullough and Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor.
“I find that Erica’s doing a wonderful job,” said Commissioner Jayne Hall. “She’s always available when I ask for assistance.”
City Attorney Fred Reilly also commended Anderson and her staff on a smooth election process last Tuesday.
That election resulted in Omar Arroyo emerging as the Commissioner-elect to replace Commissioner Horace West.
“Congratulations, you worked really hard for this and I know you really wanted it…I’m glad you’re here,” Horace West said.
Fellow commissioners echoed his comments.
“Congratulations on a race well run and welcome,” said Hall.
“When you put the work in , you get the favorable results,” said Mayor Morris West. “Looking forward to seeing you up here with us.”
The next commission meeting is scheduled for April 21.