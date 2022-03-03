Haines City High School drafting teacher and tennis coach Joel Decker was more than books and a chalkboard.
He taught memorable life lessons - like showing students how to think on their own.
Those lessons were the main theme Sunday afternoon at a gathering to remember Decker at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport.
Tables were decorated with Technical Student Association (TSA) trophies and plaques noting Decker’s long standing commitments to the students, such as 1991 East Area Educator of the Year and Outstanding Teacher of the Year for Florida from the American Industrial Arts Association.
Decker taught for more than 40 years both inside the classroom and outside on the tennis courts. He died Feb. 15, 2022, at age 81. However, his legacy lives on with stories of his quick wit and ability to teach without ever answering a question, according to many who knew him.
Decker was so influential that many of his former students are now architects, engineers and long-time tennis players.
Former Haines City High School athletic director and coach Melinda Gables called Decker an icon for how he motivated his students.
Decker was also well known and respected in the Haines City and Davenport area.
He often didn’t think twice when it came to driving students home after tennis matches or a Technical Student Association competition, no matter where the student lived. Decker and his wife, Linda, even drove students to and from out-of-town school events.
A trip to town often turned into a journey because Decker talked to everyone.
“He was one of those guys who just figured it out,” said Winter Haven tennis pro David Saltman. “He never told you the answer to anything, but he’d send you down the right road. And it seemed like everyone knew him.”
Saltman and his brother, Allen, were adopted by Decker and his wife, Linda, as teenagers. They were two of many children the Deckers fostered and influenced over the years.
Decker gave his all to the youth of the area.
“He’s the reason I’m a tennis pro,” said Saltman, who graduated from HCHS in 1984.
Decker used all manner of ways to keep youngsters around him from spending idle time when they could be bettering themselves.
Saltman, the tennis pro at the Winter Haven city courts, recalls Decker hiding the sports section of the newspaper from him.
“He told me that once I read the main page and the local section he would give me the sports,” Saltman said. “He made me read the rest of it. It was just a funny experience. He was a really good guy.”
Saltman thought he had it made when he took Decker’s class.
“I thought I was going to get an A,” Saltman said. “I got a C. When I asked him why, he said, I didn’t give you anything. You earned a C.”
It was the same type of story student Michael Mathews, now an engineer.
“After four years of drafting he never answered a single question,” said Mathews, who graduated in 1994. “He responded with, ‘Read the book’. I didn’t learn drafting from Mr. Decker. What I learned from Mr. Decker was how to think and learn.”
“He was one of those who pushed you to learn on your own in a very structured environment,” said former student Marlon Lynn, who is an architect in Lakeland. “He facilitated me to fulfill my dream to be in construction and design.”
Decker was just as good at discipline.
Rory Kirker drove from Washington D.C. to be at the gathering.
He not only took architecture and drafting with Decker, but he was on Decker’s tennis team for three years in the early 1970’s.
Kirker asked Decker how the team could win.
“He said, ‘Hit the ball over the net, inbounds, and hit the ball one more time than your opponent.”
Kirker couldn’t play well, but he knew he could follow Decker’s theme and out-run his opponents to the ball. He didn’t lose a match in three years.
In practice once, Kirker threw his tennis racket over the fence and said some foul words.
Decker ignored him, until Kirker passed him in the school hall the next day. Decker asked how he was doing.
“I’m good,” Kirker replied.
“I’ll see you at practice,” Decker said.
“That was powerful,” Kirker said. “The forgiveness. That’s all he needed to say. I knew not to do it again.”
Former student Phil Kish also attended the event in Decker’s honor, driving south from his job as a “computer nerd” at the Pentagon.
“I wouldn’t be where I am now without him,” he told the crowd of about 60. “He truly cared about his students and learning how to learn.”