Loughman Oaks Elementary School media specialist Joel DeGraaf was recently nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.
DeGraff has garnered quite a bit of attention for his work.
He was also nominated by his co-workers as Loughman Oaks Teacher of the Year.
In addition, he won the Polk County Public Schools Focused on Excellence Award.
“Mr. DeGraaf is well deserving of an article in the newspaper for the outstanding work he has and continues to do for Loughman Oaks Elementary,” said Loughman Oaks Elementary Principal Sara Stoquert.
The LifeChanger award recognizes the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership, according to a National Life Group Foundation press release.
DeGraaf was nominated by an anonymous family member for his hard work at Loughman Oaks Elementary School over the last 14 years.
“He leads by example and instills a love for reading in his students, motivating them to be their best selves,” according to the nominating paperwork. “His character is impeccable, and he exudes leadership among his colleagues and parents.”
DeGraaf has fought tirelessly to ensure his students have every opportunity to succeed, according to the press release.
“He has raised community donations, started fundraisers, hosted family nights, and gathered clothes and shoes for students in need. DeGraaf cares about his students as if they were his own,” the release states. "Joel's dedication to our students is evident every school day. Whether he's comedically reading to our students in the Media Center (oh, the voices!) or throwing an AR party, he is a powerful presence in their lives. He works to make our school the greatest in the universe.”
DeGraaf will have the opportunity to win a cash prize up to $10,000.