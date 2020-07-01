HAINES CITY – Lowes’ recently donated approximately 2,000 N-95 masks and four cases of face shields to the fire and police departments in Haines City and Davenport.
“The manager of Lowe’s called me to say she had masks she wanted to donate to our public safety departments,” said Barbara Pierson, Economic Development Director for Davenport. “We were so pleased because there has been a terrible shortage.”
All four agencies were provided with Lowe’s buckets full of masks – about 500 each – and a case of face shields.
“It is now mandated that we use the masks when responding to all medical calls, so we go through them fairly quickly,” explained J.T. Torrance, Davenport Fire Chief. “The state has provided some and we purchased some, as well. So, this helps to offset the cost for us.”
According to the Lowe’s website, “More than 300,000 Lowe’s associates have worked around the clock over the past several weeks to ensure our customers, first responders and government officials have access to the essential products they need during this unprecedented time.”
At the presentation, April McCurry, the store manager of the Haines City Lowe’s location, said that the store is there to support public safety and the community.
Attending the presentation were mayors, city managers and other officials from each city.