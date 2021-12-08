Everybody loves a parade and Davenport’s parade will not disappoint.
The city of Davenport’s Annual Christmas Parade & WinterFest will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 9 p.m. (parade starts at 6 p.m.).
This is Davenport’s biggest event of the year. Besides viewing the floats in the parade, according to Kelly Callihan, Davenport city manager, “There will be fireworks and winter-blowing snow.”
The Christmas parade staging area is at the Lewis Mathews Complex, 400 Palm St., and will finish at Wilson Park, County Route 547.
The WinterFest event will be at the new Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 N. Blvd. W. Enjoy food and vendor displays – there may even be a Santa sighting.
It may not be too late to join the parade. For Christmas Parade float applications go to:
https://www.mydavenport.org/vertical/Sites/%7B96FA7459-A704-43EF-A44D-7BFA732F5D2E%7D/uploads/2021_Christmas_Parade_Float_Application.pdf.
Food and craft vendor spots are still available.
Applications can be found at:
https://www.mydavenport.org/vertical/Sites/%7B96FA7459-A704-43EF-A44D-7BFA732F5D2E%7D/uploads/2021_Winterfest_-_Vendor_Application.pdf.
For more information concerning participation, contact Josh Hicks at jhicks@mydavenport.org or 863-588-1130 ext. 149.
Make all checks payable to: city of Davenport.
Mail or drop your applications at:
Tom Fellows Community Center
207 North Boulevard West
Davenport, FL 33837