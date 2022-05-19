Max's Ace Hardware in Haines City grand opening set for May 21-22 May 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The grand opening of Max's Ace Hardware, 11C Street, Haines City, will be May 21-22. There will be door prizes and giveaways also. For more information, call 863-422-1631. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Four Corners News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections Four Corners Special Sections Nov 11, 2021 Special Sections Four Corners Special Sections Mar 26, 2021 Special Sections Four Corners Special Sections Jan 27, 2021