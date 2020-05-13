After a month of providing drive-up COVID-19 testing as a community service in seven counties, AdventHealth announced last week it will begin phasing out the screening over the next two weeks as the state of Florida and local businesses reopen.
Testing will continue to be available with a doctor’s order at Centra Care locations and for patients at AdventHealth hospitals.
Since opening the first drive-up testing location at Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth tested more than 18,000 people. Of those tested, less than 2 percent were positive.
“We are thankful that the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida is beginning to decline, thanks in large part to the social distancing measures in our community, but also thanks to community testing which helped us identify those with the virus,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “AdventHealth remains committed to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and using our resources to best serve our community.”
Those who wish to be tested can visit any of these locations prior to their final day. Appointments are required prior to arrival and can be made at AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com. The final day at locations in and around Four Corners will be: Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on May 15 and Posner Park in Davenport on May 15.
Each site’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.
Those who wish to be tested do not need a doctor’s order prior to arrival. There are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured at the community drive-up testing sites. The test consists of spitting into a cup.
AdventHealth staff said in a release they are thankful for partners at all the locations for their support in providing this public service.