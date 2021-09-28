The third Saturday in October will offer the chance for some good exercise, a pristine view of Haines City’s signature lake and the opportunity to support a great cause.
On Oct. 16, Mayor Morris West and the city of Haines City will host the third annual Mayor’s 5K at Lake Eva Park. The annual event will support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Relay for Life is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 5,000 Relay for Life events take place annually in more than 20 countries. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly 2 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
“We all have family members or friends who have personally been affected by cancer,” West said. “This is an issue that is very near and dear to my heart and I’m honored to be able to host an event right here in Haines City that could help heal those affected – not just today but for generations to come.”
The Mayor’s 5K begins at 7:15 a.m. and takes participants around Lake Eva. It concludes on the green lawn at Lake Eva Park. Registration for the event is $25. All participants will receive an event T-shirt. The top male and female participants will each be recognized with trophies.
For more information, contact the Haines City Parks and Recreation Department at 863-421-3700. To register online, visit https://register.capturepoint.com/reg/cat_program_list_detail.cfm?season_id=25013&program_id=134 9806