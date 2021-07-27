Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional death in the world.
In 2020, statistics showed over 75 percent of the drowning calls in Polk County involved children ages 1 to 9.
According to Haines City Mayor Morris West, “I saw this danger firsthand as a police officer. We have a lot of bodies of water in the area and kids are just naturally drawn to them.”
Enter the Morris and Leah West Foundation.
The Morris & Leah West Foundation is a nonprofit organization which began this year with the West’s self-funding. The Foundation was created based on the philosophies of: health and safety: to provide CPR, first aid, and swimming lessons for children; community: to enhance social skills through civic engagement, cultural awareness, and events; education: to provide literary scholarships and educational opportunities for children. Their mission is to prevent drownings among children – Polk County alone has approximately 554 natural lakes.
The Morris & Leah West Foundation’s goal is to provide swimming lessons so every child learns how to stay afloat. Their mission is to put safety measures in place that would prevent drownings as well as to provide literary scholarships so children can thrive physically and socially. Through training and education, they want to raise awareness of water safety and the importance of learning how to swim to prevent drowning.
The Foundation has made an endowment to the city of Haines City to provide swimming lessons/classes for a specific number of Haines City residents ages 18 and under. The only rule is that the child must be a resident of Haines City.
According to Mayor West “This year we are able to provide 40 children with swim lessons”.
Swim lessons are held at two facilities in Haines City: Lake Eva Aquatics Center and the Janet J. Smith Aquatic Facility. The application and the release of liability forms are located at both Oakland and Lake Eva Community Centers. For more information and the schedule of classes visit https://hainescity.com/179/Swim-Lessons.
Mayor West stated “We would like to see this program available statewide. If any area in the state needs help in funding they could reach out to us.”
If you would like to donate to The Morris & Leah West Foundation, the Foundation’s address is 1003 Ronlin St., Haines City, Florida 33834.