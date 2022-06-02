It’s 11 a.m. and Trina Smith hears a knock at the door of her one-room home.
Her health care provider answers and welcomes Rem Brown, volunteer with Meals On Wheels, a local non-profit that serves the home-bound residents of Polk County.
Smith, 48, of Winter Haven, is paralyzed and unable to drive or make her own food.
Enjoying a little conversation, Brown shows her the items on her tray for her daily meal, some of which she may save for supper.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the Meals on Wheels program.
Meals on Wheels delivers such meals to their resident’s doors, all over the county, every Monday and Friday through lunchtime.
Volunteers, donations, sponsorships, fundraisers and grants all make the epic program work.
Ken Nelson, Meals on Wheels board secretary, said the program serves over 600 residents a day.
The number spiked during the pandemic.
Half of the residents pay a small fee for their food, others are “angel meals” purchased by sponsors or grants.
Food and gas both have increased, and so has the demand across Polk County.
“Meals on Wheels has committed to this area, and we are getting requests all the time to expand,” Nelson said.
A couple of routes run to Bartow and there are some in Lakeland and in Davenport.
“The main thing we need right now is money,” he said.
A thrift store also serves as a conduit to raise funds.
The Process
Homebound residents can fill out an application online, then are added to the delivery list. Meals on Wheels matches the right food to the resident, in consideration of dietary guidelines that person may have, for example, if they need gluten free food.
But there are additional special touches the drivers deliver.
“The drivers get to know their clients,” Nelson said. “Mr. Jones like donuts? They will bring extra donuts.”
The drivers are sometimes the only people the recipients see some days.
“They live pretty much in isolation,” he said. Drivers also get to know the resident’s habits.
How it works
All clients are on designated routes, and volunteers can request to serve a specific area, as well as specific amount of time.
It is up to the driver since it is voluntary.
Brown, Meals on Wheels board president, said he has been delivering meals for about three years.
“It is personal satisfaction, because you are helping people in need,” he said.
When drivers deliver the meals, they converse with the client.
“We deliver the meal, make sure they are ok and listen to them,” he said.
Sharing a story about a woman he knew who received the meals, he said she had not been home for a couple of weeks. When he asked where she had been, she told him she had been in the hospital after suffering a stroke.
She had laid on the floor 13 hours, and the Meals on Wheels driver is the one who discovered her and called for help.
“That is part of the service,” Brown said.
In addition to drivers, volunteers are also needed in the Meals on Wheels kitchen, which is more structured – with hours being from 6:30 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m.
Drivers commit from 10:30 a.m. to around noon or a little after, and each route consisting of about 9-10 people.
Volunteers also run the Thrift Shop, separating and pricing the items for sale.
Donations are always welcome, and so are volunteers.
One of the most recent fundraisers was held in March, called the March for Meals, where the non-profit invited very successful congressmen, public and government officials, and others to ride along to deliver the meals.
MOW Director Susan Eldridge said this time of year is the beginning of “seasonal time,” meaning many of their volunteers go north for the summer and others leave for vacation.
“It leaves us with some holes,” she said.
Some teachers who have summers off have volunteered, she noted, and more help is needed.
A 1-hour orientation is held every Monday at the Meals on Wheels Office located at 620 6th Street NW in Winter Haven. To volunteer, sign up on the website and MOW will contact you within a day.
An example of a meal that was delivered May 24 included meatloaf and mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, stewed tomatoes, dessert and milk or juice. The meals vary.
Meals on Wheels is holding a Masquerade for Meals fundraiser on Friday, September 30, at Nora Mayo Hall. Tickets are $50 each and are sold online.
History
Meals on Wheels started in 1972 when the Rev. James W. Kendall, pastor of the First Christian Church, along with church, civic and community members joined forces to create the Meals on Wheels Winter Haven program. The program was later relocated to 620 6th Street NW in Winter Haven.
For more information on Meals on Wheels, visit:
Home - Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelspolk.com)