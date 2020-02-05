POLK COUNTY – Residents with elementary school age children living in the Davenport area may be interested in attending a meeting at Davenport City Hall on Allapaha Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 6, to review the proposed attendance boundary for the new elementary school being built in the area.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Attendees can review the proposed attendance boundary and learn whether their child will attend the new school when it opens in August for the 2020-2021 school year. The school is being built on the former campus of Davenport Elementary/Davenport School of the Arts.
The remodel and reconstruction of the former Davenport School of the Arts to an elementary school is currently underway. On Oct. 22, Polk County School Board Member Lori Cunningham announced that the school will be renamed Davenport Elementary School once it reopens.
Across the street from where Davenport Elementary School is almost done being renovated, a relief high school is being built.
By 2028, another relief high school is being planned for the Four Corners area of Polk County. Currently, high school students living in the Four Corners area either go to Haines City High School or Ridge Community High School, both of which are at capacity. Some attend high school outside of Polk County.