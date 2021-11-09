While it may look like MidFlorida Credit Union is adding branches on the east side of Polk County, it is in the middle of repositioning some of their popular branches – one of which is the Haines City location.
The Haines City branch was opened at 1006 Old Polk City Road in 1998. Even though this branch is small and slightly off U.S. Highway 27, it is one of its fastest growing branches which also sees a many day-to-day member transactions. The new location, slated to open in early 2022, has been in the works for a while. Management has waited for just the right piece of property.
The corner property at Highway 27 and Main Street not only provides great visibility for the branch but allows members easier branch access, a larger drive-through, drive-up ATM as well as on-site mortgage and commercial lending and banking services.
Once the bank move is complete and bank officials are settled in their new office, MidFlorida Credit Union is planning a community wide celebration to invite the community in to look at its new digs.
MidFlorida Credit Union was founded in 1954 in Lakeland as the Polk County Teachers Credit Union, and currently serves a large part of the Central Florida area. MidFlorida has 60 locations throughout the state of Florida, 377,487 members and $5.12 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, making MidFlorida the fourth-largest credit union in the state of Florida.
In 2002, MidFlorida expanded its community charter to include Okeechobee, Sumter and Hardee counties. MidFlorida became a state-chartered credit union in 2009, shortening the company name to MidFlorida Credit Union.
On June 15, 2010, MidFlorida and Bay Gulf Credit Union announced a merger, which added Bay Gulf's approximately 20,000 members and $140 million assets to MidFlorida then 130,000 members and $1.4 billion assets. As a result of the merger, MidFlorida gained access to the Tampa Bay area and expanded services to all or part of 14 Florida counties.
Near the end of 2011, MidFlorida Credit Union and Space Coast Credit Union announced that MidFlorida would acquire 6 Tampa-area branches from Space Coast, based in Melbourne, Florida. This acquisition added 16,000 members to MidFlorida for a total of 35,000 members and 14 branches in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
In 2012, MidFlorida Credit Union merged with Indian River Federal Credit Union, based in Vero Beach, Florida. The merger added Indian River's 9,100 members and $55.5 million assets to MidFlorida, giving the credit union two additional branches in Vero Beach and Sebastian, Florida. These conversions expanded MidFlorida's ability to provide services across the state, from the Tampa Bay market (Hillsborough and Pinellas County) to the Treasure Coast.
November 2019, MidFlorida Credit Union completed two mergers, one with Ocala-based bank Community Bank & Trust and First American Bank. MidFlorida will acquire all assets of Community Bank & Trust while only acquiring the Florida Assets for First American Bank.
The merger with Community Bank & Trust was the largest bank merger with a credit union in history.