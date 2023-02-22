Miracle Toyota owner Mike Murphy knows first-hand about being a new parent.
Murphy and his wife, Sylvana are expecting their second child in March.
Handing out items like diapers, baby toys and a cradling crib hits in the feels.
That’s why Miracle Toyota named its January initiative “New Year, New Mom”.
The business on U.S. Highway 27 in Haines City reached out to the Kids Academy Learning Center of Haines City to see if any new moms needed help.
Kids Academy program director Iris Padilla had just the person in mind.
New mom Tamika Gaston had given birth to her third child, Kayden Smith, now two months old, on Dec. 2. Kaden arrived all natural and is the third child for Gaston.
“He’s my last baby,” she said, alluding to the medicine-free birth. “I’m very thankful and so shocked,” she said of the gesture from Miracle Toyota. “I was very surprised and thankful to share this moment with Iris.”
Gaston’s son Jayce, 2, has attended the academy for the last year or so. “I love it there,” Gaston said. “He wasn’t talking at all when he went there. Now he’s saying words in both Spanish and English. This definitely helps. They are so sweet there.”
Gaston’s brother, Sedrick, and her mother, Mary, were on hand for the $3,000 presentation along with Haines City Vice Mayor Jayne Hall and Kids Academy Learning Center business partner Marisa Cieri Alcala.
Gaston was presented a super-sized check for $3,000, diapers and a baby swing for Kaden.
“Iris didn’t tell me there would be all this,” Gaston said through happy tears.
“We are glad to help,” said Miracle Toyota public relations coordinator Veronica Leon. “This will give her a break and get situated with the new baby. We are glad to help.”