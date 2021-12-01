Murphy Auto Group CEO Michael Murphy (owner of Miracle Toyota in Haines City) wrote a book about his father that was published recently. The business leader hosted a book signing at Miracle Toyota on Nov. 18 in Haines City.
Titled “Dennisisms” the book is about Michael's late father Dennis Lee Murphy – a professional baseball player who later got into the car business.
Polk State College staff helped Murphy to write his first book.
According to the Amazon website, “This book was written by a loving son to honor and memorialize a very accomplished father, who fought to overcome poverty and understood the importance of educating employees to help them achieve their full potential. Michael Dennis Murphy grew up in the auto industry learning the lessons of business and life from his father, Dennis Lee Murphy. Dennis was born into a household that struggled to make ends meet, so early on he developed the drive to bring himself and his family out of that cycle.”
Haines City Mayor Morris West said he really liked the book, joking that it was also short.
Miracle Toyota staff turned the book signing into an event featuring live music, catered food and lots of fellowship.