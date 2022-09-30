As of noon Friday, about 430,000 Duke Energy customers are still without power.
Outages are spread throughout Duke Energy's territory. Duke Energy Florida serves 1.9 million customers in the state.
“Our Florida and out-of-state crews are making steady progress restoring power to Duke Energy customers able to receive electric service,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We continue to assess hard-hit areas and communicate restoration times to help our customers better plan their schedules. We thank all our customers for their patience.”
Seixas added that localized flooding in some areas has hampered the company’s ability to restore power.
The company’s estimated time for restoration (ETR) differs depending on the damage in various counties. It is when most customers can expect to have power restored, with some exceptions for those who have meter damage, flooding or experience extensive destruction. Current estimates:
- The current ETR for 90 percent of DEF customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.
- ETR for 90 percent of DEF customers in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2.
- Assessment continues in the hard-hit areas of Highlands, Polk and Volusia counties. An ETR is forthcoming this evening, approximately 6 p.m.
If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.
10,000 resources in Florida
Duke Energy has 10,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across Florida restoring power. Many crews were brought in from other states before the storm.
These crews are responding where conditions allow and are also assessing damage in hard-hit areas.
As restoration begins, workers may not be visible in each impacted neighborhood, as the first priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as quickly and safely as possible. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.
Keeping customers informed
Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways:
- Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
- Use the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.
- Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
- Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.
There is also an interactive outage map where customers can find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.
The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes power outage maps.