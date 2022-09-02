Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.