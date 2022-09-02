Haines City City Commissioner Morris West can add another title to his list of accomplishments.
The former Haines City mayor was recently sworn in as president of the Florida Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (FBC-LEO).
“We are dedicated to embracing elected officials, its members and stakeholders with the support tools and training, technical assistance and advocacy that facilitates their growth development and leadership activity,” West said of the organization’s mission. “You don’t need to be black to be a member of the Florida Black Caucus, just a past or current city official.”
West took over the leadership position during the FBC-LEO Annual Breakfast and Business Meeting in Hollywood, FL on August 12.
“My vision is to continue to grow our already blossoming membership and have a representative from each of the 411 cities, villages and towns throughout the great state of Florida,” said West. “As of last week, the official (membership) count was 171. I am looking forward to reaching out to other municipalities and having discussion on how they can join to support our mission…The ultimate goal this year is to surpass 200 members.”
West was sworn in by noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was also the guest speaker for the meeting.
“It was a tremendous honor to have the iconic civil rights attorney Ben Crump take time out of his busy schedule to officiate and deliver the keynote address, which was informative and empowering,” West said. “Attorney Crump reminded all the elected officials to use courage. I am respectful and appreciative of the courageous work that my good friend Attorney Crump continues to do in fighting for justice, equality and protecting civil rights.”
Crump has worked on cases involving the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Henrietta Lacks, as well as the residents of Flint, Michigan. He was also named by Time100 as one of the most influential people of 2021.
Crump was exactly who West wanted for the occasion.
“I picked up the phone and asked him to swear me in,” said West. “I don’t know where he came in from but he flew in at 4am and was at the breakfast at 7am…We go back two decades…What an outstanding guy. He’s for equal justice and equality for all.”
West assumed the helm from former President Teresa Watkins Brown, a Fort Myers Councilwoman.
“She is an awesome, inspiring leader who has set the foundation for me to continue to lead this great organization,” said West of his predecessor. “She’s an outstanding woman and a great leader. I learned a lot from her. We worked closely together a lot.”
The board positions are voted on by members after receiving nominations for all positions except first vice president and president.
Members elected as second vice president then automatically move to first vice president for the following term, then to president the term after that.
“I served as the Sergeant at Arms, second vice president, first vice president and now the president,” West said.
Board members serve two year terms.
“I’m proud,” said Haines City Vice Mayor Jayne Hall of her commission colleague. “I think it’s wonderful for him and for the caucus and for Haines City for him to be representing. I was there. I wouldn’t miss it…It was an honor to watch him be sworn in as president.”
Haines City Mayor Anne Huffman is also a member of FBC-LEO.
“Since 2016, he has served the organization well and elevated in the rotation of president,” said Huffman of West, adding that she believes that West will perform well in his FBC-LEO position and that such a role reflects favorably on Haines City as well. “Congratulations, you are very modest about all the work you put into the Florida Black Caucus.”
The FBC-LEO is part of the National Black Caucus as well as the Florida League of Cities (FLC).
“We were born in 1985 and are a branch of the Florida League of Cities,” West said. “We are just a branch. They are our administrators. We are very thankful for the FLC.”
The FBC-LEO holds monthly executive board meetings and quarterly general board meetings via Zoom.
FBC-LEO offers monthly webinars for its members as well.
“You can log into the webinars and then we have experts speaking on the topics,” said West. “We will continue our stellar professional development through webinars discussing issues plaguing our community like mental health and affordable housing.”
The FBC-LEO also awards an annual $1000 scholarship to a high school junior or senior.
“This is our third year,” said West of the award. “Previously, we have created essay scholarships for 11th and 12th graders regarding topics such as the emancipation of slaves and abandoned African American cemeteries to raise awareness and research on these topics.”
West said that the FBC-LEO hopes to grow that scholarship fund in the coming years.
The full 2022-2024 slate of officers also include Justin Campbell (Palatka), Jessica Davis (Deland), Watkins Brown, Melissa Dunn (Lauderhill), Rufus Borom (Palatka), Jackie Gary Clarke (Indiantown), Yvonne Minus (Melbourne), Regina Hill (Orlando), NanDrycka King Albert (Midway), Veronica Edwards Phillips (Lauderdale Lakes), Dianne Williams-Cox (Tallahassee), Constance Butler (Green Cove Springs) and Felicia Brunson (West Park).
The call to serve others is a familiar one for West.
“I hope that I am recognized and one day remembered as someone who has made an earnest commitment to dedicating his life to public service,” West said. “Whether it is my 20-year service as a youth football coach, past participation in the Rotary Club, cofounding the Northeast Community Revitalization Group, serving on the Boys & Girls Club Executive Board, founding the Morris & Leah West Foundation, which sponsors swimming lessons for children, my role as retired police chief, city commissioner, serving four years as mayor, or this prestigious opportunity to serve as President of FBC-LEO, I want people to know that I have dedicated my life to civic engagement in hopes of being a blessing for others by working in whatever capacity I can to strengthen and elevate our community with the necessary resources to make our community better.”
Many in Haines City would argue that West is already recognized as such.
“He has served on many boards which gives him the experience to be a well rounded city commissioner,” said Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky. “He led the commission for four years, making history. When I was in law enforcement, he was also in law enforcement and we worked together on many projects. He has shown his professionalism in the many roles he’s had, including while in law enforcement, and I’m sure that that same level of professionalism and dedication will apply to his new role as President of the FBC-LEO.”
As West continues to serve, his junior colleagues seem to be watching and learning.
“I want to congratulate Commissioner West,” said Haines City Commissioner Omar Arroyo, who took office earlier this year. “I want to thank him too. I’m impressed with how many people know him and how well they speak about him.”
Fresh off the heels of West’s election as FBC-LEO President, he is also slated to be installed as Ridge League of Cities Vice President in September.